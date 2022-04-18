Khumalo extends run of Gospel Explosion concert to the Vaal

Songstress thanks fans for making show a huge success

Kelly Khumalo’s maiden Gospel Explosion concert was hosted this past Friday at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, joining many others in the commemoration of Good Friday celebration, and featured gospel giants such as Dr Hlengiwe Mhlaba and Taki Ndou.



The success of the show, which was initially planned for two nights, inspired the songstress to move the gospel show to the Vaal on May 28, she revealed...