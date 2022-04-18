Khumalo extends run of Gospel Explosion concert to the Vaal
Songstress thanks fans for making show a huge success
Kelly Khumalo’s maiden Gospel Explosion concert was hosted this past Friday at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, joining many others in the commemoration of Good Friday celebration, and featured gospel giants such as Dr Hlengiwe Mhlaba and Taki Ndou.
The success of the show, which was initially planned for two nights, inspired the songstress to move the gospel show to the Vaal on May 28, she revealed...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.