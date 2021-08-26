In this week’s episode, we look at some great movie releases for the big screen. First up is the consistently tough action hero Liam Neeson in Ice Road, as he is sent on a rescue mission to save the lives of trapped miners, along with Lawrence Fishburne. Every disaster imaginable is thrown at them from the word go, and the film delivers all the action and drama you would expect from a Neeson movie.

The well-known Candyman horror franchise gets a new addition in 2021. Called Candyman, the plot follows a struggling artist obsessed with the Candyman story. Played by lead actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the painter unknowingly reawakens Candyman’s thirst for blood.

Don’t miss our clips featuring Candyman director Nia DaCosta, while Liam Neeson has a message for all cinema lovers.

We also take a closer look at Showmax’s reality show Temptation Island, which needs no introduction. Four Mzansi couples discover if they are meant to be: will their relationships sink or swim when they’re tempted by gorgeous singles looking for love?

Then there is also a sweet teaser for next week’s upcoming new featured movie, Gunpowder Milkshake.

Don’t forget, cinemas are open with entertaining movies on the big screen, and social distance and health protocols ensure that a movie theatre is one of the best places to spend your free time.