Rape of grade 1 pupil at school's bathroom angers Lesufi

A grade 1 pupil at Khensani Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, was raped allegedly by the general assistant at the school’s bathroom.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said initial reports indicated that the incident occurred last week Monday during school hours when the young girl requested to use the bathroom.

“She informed her mother on Tuesday in the evening that she was allegedly raped by a general assistant at the school,” Mabona said.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was angered by the incident.

“We are disturbed and angered by the allegations of a sexual assault of a grade 1 learner. We always strive to make our schools safe havens for our learners and are angry that a young girl has, allegedly, been raped at one of our schools. We call on everyone with any information that can help in this matter to contact law-enforcement agencies,” Lesufi said.

He said the psycho-social unit has already visited the school and offered support to the family of the learner.

“We can further confirm that the learner received medical attention and is not back at school yet. A case has been opened with the police. We condemn any actions which places our learners in danger and will continue to call on the police to act swiftly on such matters so that we can continue to ensure that our schools are safe for all learners,” Lesufi said.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said no arrests have been made at the moment. “The police are still investigating as to who raped the learner,” he said.