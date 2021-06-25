ANC members decry violence at party meetings

Shabangu was among five people who were hospitalised on April 11, after violence erupted when a group of ANC members travelling in a minibus taxi stormed the venue wielding pangas and knobkerries.

Bhekumuzi Shabangu is still nursing a broken leg two months after he was brutally attacked with “a ton of bricks” during an ANC branch general meeting in Jeppes Reef in the Nkomazi area of Mpumalanga meant to nominate local government elections councillors.



Shabangu was among five people who were hospitalised on April 11, after violence erupted when a group of ANC members travelling in a minibus taxi stormed the venue wielding pangas and knobkerries. The meeting was also meant to nominate leaders for the regional and provincial conferences...