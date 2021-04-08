Turn work into playtime with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+
Here’s why you’ll wonder how you ever got by without Samsung’s latest tablet devices
The way we work has changed forever. More of us are juggling the reality of working remotely while still finding time to do endless to-do lists at home. And, in between, we still want to experience the joys of entertaining family and friends. Rising to this task takes a special person and an intelligent companion that’s up the task.
Samsung’s latest tablet devices, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, are packed with a versatile range of productivity and connectivity features to help you connect and get more done — on your own terms.
Here’s why you’ll wonder how you ever got by without it:
Share seamlessly across your devices
The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ recently had a One UI 3.1 software update to ensure you can do even more, seamlessly moving across devices — easily copying text or images on your smartphone and instantly pasting the content onto your tablet — and vice versa. As many of us have recently discovered, sometimes when working or creating remotely, two screens are better than one.
You can harness the second screen feature to connect your Galaxy Tab S7 with your laptop or smartphone through a range of different modes. This means you can share the apps or documents you have open on your tablet directly to your laptop screen and instantly save any changes straight to your laptop.
More music to your ears — you don’t even have to lose touch with your earphones. If you get a call while you’re watching YouTube on your tablet, your wearable like a Galaxy Buds Pro will automatically switch to your smartphone.
Enjoy a streamlined Galaxy ecosystem
To provide a more convenient keyboard experience across devices, you can now take advantage of the Wireless Keyboard Sharing feature, which allows you to connect your Book Cover Keyboard to your tablet device and effortlessly switch between the two.
Turn your ideas into action with S Pen
On the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, the S Pen makes it easier to write notes and personalise photos and videos, all without needing to charge. Through S Pen, expect a bundle of writing instruments in one. Its natural grip, low latency and impressive pressure sensitivity will make it your go-to for everything from writing and drawing, to editing documents. Plus, it won't get lost thanks to a built-in magnetic holder.
Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ is also available in the new Mystic Navy. Valued at the recommended retail price of R4,699, the Book Cover Keyboard is included with your purchase.
This article was paid for by Samsung.