Entertainment

Complete the survey to win one of five shopping vouchers worth R1,000

We want to know what your music buying habits and preferences are

08 April 2021 - 11:40
Take part in this survey and you’ll be entered into a draw to win one of five shopping vouchers worth R1,000 each.
Take part in this survey and you’ll be entered into a draw to win one of five shopping vouchers worth R1,000 each.
Image: 123RF/Rawpixel

Music has always held a supreme role in people’s lives and has the power to pull us together globally.

Record companies play a vital role in the music industry by supporting, advancing and investing in music.

To ensure music continues on its sensational and powerful journey around the world, Arena Holdings and Gallo Record Company would like to understand your music habits: how you’re buying your music and what your preferences are.

Please complete the questionnaire and you could win one of five shopping vouchers worth R1,000.

Click the link to complete the survey >>>

Terms and conditions: The winner will be randomly selected and contacted directly via e-mail.

Trending

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X