Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims

LJustin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The Canadian pop star filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday after saying on Twitter earlier this week that a claim that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014 was "factually impossible."

The woman, who identified herself as Danielle but said she was posting anonymously, said in a Twitter posting that has since been deleted that she was sexually assaulted by the singer at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014.

The other woman, who identified herself as Kadi, said on Twitter that she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in a New York hotel room in May 2015.

The lawsuit said the accusations by the two women were "outrageous, fabricated lies" and seeks a jury trial and $20 million in damages.

Neither of the women could be reached for comment on Friday. Bieber's representatives on Friday did not respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit.