Rapper Nasty C's rap game blows America away

Nasty C's international trajectory could not be stopped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the eve of the national lockdown - triggered by the coronavirus outbreak - last Thursday, the Hell Naw hit-maker inked a lucrative deal with iconic US record label Def Jam Recordings.

Just like that he found himself in a pool of the cutting-edge hip-hop stable's past and current artists that include Rihanna, Drake, Frank Ocean, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Nas, 2 Chainz and Teyana Taylor.

"Nasty C is a unique and forward-thinking artist who is at the forefront of a new generation of rappers emerging from Africa," says Jeff Harleston, interim chairman and CEO at Def Jam.

You name them and Def Jam, in its 36-year history, has given them the Midas touch and now it's Nasty C's turn.

The 23-year-old says this is the moment that he has envisioned and dreamt of all his life.

"Yeah, it sucks that I can't do shows and perform for my fans," Nasty C said, voicing his frustrations over the Covid-19 restrictions.