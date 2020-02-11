Weinstein accuser's agent testifies in New York rape trial

A former agent of accuser Jessica Mann took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial on Tuesday, testifying that Mann showed no signs of distress on the morning she claims she was sexually assaulted by the Hollywood producer.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

Mann accused Weinstein of raping her in a Manhattan hotel in 2013. She previously testified that the rape occurred in the course of an “extremely degrading” relationship with Weinstein that lasted for years.

Thomas Richards, a former friend and agent of Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, testified that he had breakfast with Mann and Weinstein immediately after the alleged rape. He said the dynamic between Mann and Weinstein appeared “friendly.”

Richards testified under a subpoena from the defense. Asked by Weinstein’s lawyer Damon Cheronis whether he was testifying to help Weinstein, Richards answered, “Not at all.”

Under cross-examination by Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi, Richards said he had been drinking the night before the breakfast and his memory of the next day was not clear.

On Monday, Mann's former friend Talita Maia, a Brazilian-born actress, testified that Mann did not show any distress after the alleged attack. Mann has said Richards was also with her in New York at the time.