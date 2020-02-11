Anele Mdoda in awe from all that stargazing

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda returned to the Oscars in Hollywood for a second consecutive year but her approach was different - less talking and more action.

Mdoda interviewed A-listers, including Charlize Theron, Regina King, James Corden and Janelle Monáe, for the red carpet special that aired on M-Net last night.

She told Sowetan that her heart was still racing although she was attending the biggest night in film for the second time.

"I can tell you the nerves are still the same. You don't know who you will get or if they will be in a good mood but we all love movies so that's always a great way to break the ice," Mdoda told Sowetan.

"Everything was different. The atmosphere was also very reserved this time around and there was less camaraderie amongst the journalists. It was every man for themselves.