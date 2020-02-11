Entertainment

Anele Mdoda in awe from all that stargazing

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 11 February 2020 - 10:50
Anele Mdoda looking confident at the Academy Awards.
Image: FACEBOOK

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda returned to the Oscars in Hollywood for a second consecutive year but her approach was different - less talking and more action.

Mdoda interviewed A-listers, including Charlize Theron, Regina King, James Corden and Janelle Monáe, for the red carpet special that aired on M-Net last night.

She told Sowetan that her heart was still racing although she was attending the biggest night in film for the second time.

"I can tell you the nerves are still the same. You don't know who you will get or if they will be in a good mood but we all love movies so that's always a great way to break the ice," Mdoda told Sowetan.

"Everything was different. The atmosphere was also very reserved this time around and there was less camaraderie amongst the journalists. It was every man for themselves.

"I love in-depth interviews and last year I went with that approach. This year I realised quickly that no one has time to answer loads of questions so just get quips, chirps, shout-outs and keep it moving.

"This year we were further down on the red carpet and by then the stars are tired of answering questions so we kept it tight," Mdoda said.

South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho's Parasite made history by becoming the first film not in English to win Best Picture in 92 years of the Oscars.

The film also bagged Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.

Our picks for best and worst dressed:

Best Dressed:

Charlize Theron

If you are going to wear a black dress at such a big red carpet, you better choose the right design. Charlize looked elegant, yet seductive, and it's all thanks to the sculpted bodice of her Dior Haute Couture number.

Cynthia Erivo

The Oscars might have been arguably white again, but nominee Cynthia Erivo was definitely white hot. She served enough cleavage and sexy leg to leave you begging for more.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae gave as a lesson in making modest fashion exciting. She was a regal beauty in a silver A-line Ralph Lauren dress, complete with a dramatic hood.

Worst dressed:

Blac Chyna

Look what the cat spat out - Blac Chyna. Her Dona Matoshi dress was a hot mess because she showed too much skin, ink and velvet.

Billy Porter

Porter needs to scale back on the red carpet gimmicks, they are getting boring. That the embellished Giles top and gilded skirt was such a mismatch.

Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz donned the wrong dress at the wrong event.

While she looked super beautiful from the neck up her black sequined Thom Brown dress was very underwhelming.

