We must find ways to make Sona's promises a reality

At the beginning of each year, millions of people across the country gather to watch and listen to the president of the Republic of South Africa articulate his vision during the State of the Nation Address.

He will stand before a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament and set out what we need to do to achieve the SA we want.

In his address, the president will speak about political, economic and social issues and the general state of SA, as well as the country's relations in Africa and abroad. He will also reflect on the achievements of his administration from the previous year and communicate programmes of government for the year ahead and beyond.

Therefore, when President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the podium on Thursday to deliver this year's address, the nation will be waiting in anticipation. The address will be broadcast live to millions of South Africans.

Most of the pronouncements by the president will shed further light on the 2019-2024 Medium Term Strategic Framework, which outlines the priorities and targets of the sixth administration.

The MTSF enables government to monitor progress in the implementation of programmes of action over the next five years.