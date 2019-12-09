WATCH | Villagers overjoyed by Zozi's crowning moment
Villagers from Zozibini Tunzi's home, the Eastern Cape village of Sidwadweni, Tsolo, were overjoyed after she was crowned as the new Miss Universe.
DispatchLIVE was there to capture the happy moment.
Celebrations at Zozibini Tunzi's home village of Sidwadweni in Tsolo after she was named the new Miss Universe. Video by Lulamile Feni
