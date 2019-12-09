Entertainment

WATCH | Villagers overjoyed by Zozi's crowning moment

By Lulamile Feni - 09 December 2019 - 13:50
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned Miss Universe by her predecessor, Catriona Gray of the Philippines, at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
Image: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Villagers from Zozibini Tunzi's home, the Eastern Cape village of Sidwadweni, Tsolo, were overjoyed after she was crowned as the new Miss Universe.

DispatchLIVE was there to capture the happy moment.

Celebrations at Zozibini Tunzi's home village of Sidwadweni in Tsolo after she was named the new Miss Universe. Video by Lulamile Feni

