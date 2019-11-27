Entertainment

Miss SA not bothered by negative feedback

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 27 November 2019 - 10:48
Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi and her father Lungisa before jetting off to the Miss Universe pageant in Atlanta in the US. /Veli Nhlapo
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi says she is not bothered by the negative feedback the national costume she is rocking at Miss Universe in Atlanta, in the US, has received.

Unveiled last week, the polarising ensemble is called The Wave of Love and was designed by Lloyd Kandlin.

The look is embellished with ribbons in the colours of the national flag.

Each ribbon contains love letters from Mzansi, pledging their support to South African women in the fight against gender-based violence.

"The campaign is intended for good and the positive feedback has been my main focus. I appreciate every single message of support," Tunzi told Sowetan yesterday before jetting off to Atlanta.

