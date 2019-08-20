Entertainment

Sunday Soul Sessions with Silverstar

20 August 2019 - 14:31
Ernest Pillay
Ernest Pillay
Image: Simon Mathebula

One lucky SowetanLIVE reader and 9 of their friends will get to rub shoulders with legendary DJs while listening to some good R&B and soul sounds.

Silverstar is giving away a table for 10 plus a R1000 food & beverage voucher for the Sunday Soul Sessions (each ticket valued at R200) taking place on 25 Aug 2019.

The event will be hosted by Ernest Pillay featuring Msizi Shembe - Metro FM & Bambo Johnson - Radio 2000

To stand a chance to win this set of tickets, enter the competition below:

