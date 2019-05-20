The Herd delivers more drama in season 2
The second season of local award winner The Herd promises to be even more shocking
In season 2 of the SAFTA-nominated drama, skeletons are coming out of the closet for some key characters. Some menacing new faces promise to shake things up even more.
Here’s a taste of what’s to come, and who to watch out for this season.
One tough mom
The last time we saw MaMngandi, she had just killed her youngest son and evaded capture. Ever wondered how she came to be the most powerful warlock in the village? Well, once you see her mother, all the pieces will fall into place.
Meet MaMthembu: even while supposedly dying, this chief warlock is buying her ticket to immortality – Hannibal Lecter-style. Let’s just say you wouldn’t want to stumble by her hut late at night. You just might lose something very precious.
Played by veteran actress Nomsa Nene, MaMngandi’s mama is the mother you end up with when the universe just wants to spite you. MaMthembu has no maternal instinct to speak of, but she did teach the young MaMngandi everything she knows about sorcery.
Now, the repentant MaMngandi says she’s a changed woman. In the spirit of new beginnings, she wants to turn over a new leaf in her community. But what will her mama have to say when the once-powerful witch announces her change of heart? Don’t worry, MaMngandi is like a cat with nine lives. She doesn’t stay down for long, not if her old comrades, Mamzobe and Nomathemba can help it.
Generations of trouble
Despite her best intentions, leaving the dark and embracing the light may be easier said than done when it comes to MaMngandi’s children. The generational curse of the Mthethwas seems to follow this family — just like MaMngandi refuses to have a relationship with her toxic mother, so her children hate her and refuse to let her anywhere near the farm.
In season 1, the farm was left to the family’s first university graduate and MaMngandi’s stepdaughter, Kayise. There aren’t many black girls in charge of a commercial farm in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, and she was determined to make it work and build a legacy of her own. But season 2 has a bitter harvest in store – it looks like the only thing in worse shape than the farm’s books is the herd itself.
Girl trouble
Kayise’s troubles are just compounded when her baby sister brings “joyful” news. You may remember that Dumazile is in love with the help? Well, it doesn’t help finances when the help hasn’t been paid in months, so how are Dingane and Dumazile going to take on a whole new … endeavour?
Meanwhile, there’s a new lady on the scene for Muzi. Don’t get too excited just yet though, because Ayanda, played by Mbali Maphumulo, doesn’t seem to have the best judgement when it comes to friends.
One rotten apple It just wouldn’t be a real South African middle-class family if an unknown relative didn’t come creeping out of the woodwork to lay claim to their piece of the inheritance. Smangaliso, played by Bheki Sibiya, waltzes in with a patriarchal claim and a rap sheet long enough to make his late brother, Bheki, turn in his grave.
It's not all doom and gloom for Kayise though. We have a feeling that a certain hot new someone is about to make her day.
