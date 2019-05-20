The Herd delivers more drama in season 2

One tough mom

The last time we saw MaMngandi, she had just killed her youngest son and evaded capture. Ever wondered how she came to be the most powerful warlock in the village? Well, once you see her mother, all the pieces will fall into place.

Meet MaMthembu: even while supposedly dying, this chief warlock is buying her ticket to immortality – Hannibal Lecter-style. Let’s just say you wouldn’t want to stumble by her hut late at night. You just might lose something very precious.

Played by veteran actress Nomsa Nene, MaMngandi’s mama is the mother you end up with when the universe just wants to spite you. MaMthembu has no maternal instinct to speak of, but she did teach the young MaMngandi everything she knows about sorcery.

Now, the repentant MaMngandi says she’s a changed woman. In the spirit of new beginnings, she wants to turn over a new leaf in her community. But what will her mama have to say when the once-powerful witch announces her change of heart? Don’t worry, MaMngandi is like a cat with nine lives. She doesn’t stay down for long, not if her old comrades, Mamzobe and Nomathemba can help it.