Londie London to shake up music scene

Introducing Mzansi's new national keypoint Londie London.

With her heaven on earth booty that has on more than one occasion put the internet on overdrive, Londie is a mix of Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian and Queen Twerk.

Real name Londiwe Zulu, the curvy bombshell delays deadline and stops traffic when she sashays into the Sowetan newsroom with a cameraman documenting her every move.

Later the thirst for Londie is real after I post her picture on my social media and an avalanche of lustful fellas comes crushing asking for her number.

With 437K followers on Instagram, the 27-year-old vixen first rose to fame as a social media model and influencer in 2015.

But she's ready to shake off the brainless hashtag and slay queen facade that she has come to be adored for. Londie is ready to shake up local music.