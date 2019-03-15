Londie London to shake up music scene
Introducing Mzansi's new national keypoint Londie London.
With her heaven on earth booty that has on more than one occasion put the internet on overdrive, Londie is a mix of Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian and Queen Twerk.
Real name Londiwe Zulu, the curvy bombshell delays deadline and stops traffic when she sashays into the Sowetan newsroom with a cameraman documenting her every move.
Later the thirst for Londie is real after I post her picture on my social media and an avalanche of lustful fellas comes crushing asking for her number.
With 437K followers on Instagram, the 27-year-old vixen first rose to fame as a social media model and influencer in 2015.
But she's ready to shake off the brainless hashtag and slay queen facade that she has come to be adored for. Londie is ready to shake up local music.
"People had to adjust to the change. People were just used to me as an Instagram model and the change was shaky," she admits.
"So people were obviously very skeptical that is it even her singing on the record? Does she have talent?"
"People don't even know that I started my Instagram to post videos of me singing."
Londie scored a recording deal with Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2017. What followed has been a surprise blast of two smash dance hits with her raspy voice filled with so much eroticism.
She was introduced with He Goes that had moody lyrics for your Instagram love struck posts in October 2017. But it was the smooth and sassy follow-up You Were Mine in April last year that proved that she's not here to play.
She has also recorded hot collaborations with Gigi Lamayne, Nadia Nakai and LaSauce.
"The misconception about me is that I rely on my curves and body to get ahead," she says.
"That's just the icing on top. I rely on my hard work, dedication and consistency."
On her latest single Runaway, Londie sings about how madly in love she is - an ode to her finding love in real life.
"When I wrote the lyrics I got the vibe of me and my man on a road trip. I want to runaway with the person I love," she explains.
"I'm a sucker for love and when I find love I'm head over heels.
Born in Phoenix, south of Durban, Londie has music genes to boast about. Her father,
Zakheleni Zulu, was an
isicathamiya artist.
In 2008, during her teens, her family moved to Witbank and that's when her stage name was born.
"People would say there is a new girl in town and she doesn't look like she's from here (SA). She looks like Londie from London."
Apart from music, she also plans to relaunch her popular lingerie line.