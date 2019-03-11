WATCH | Londie London: People are allowed to judge me

Londie is signed under Ambitiouz Entertainment and has been pushing to make her name known as a music and fashion icon.

She said people think she’s a chancer, but she’s glad she started on Insta because it got her to where she is today.

“Me doing the drastic change into music, obviously it sparked something in people. People were like, ‘hao, this girl? Just because we like her Instagram pictures so now she thinks that she can sing? But actually, initially, I started on Instagram so I could post videos of me singing.”