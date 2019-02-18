Muzi's fame gaining momentum as he drops new single

Muzi is part of the new, bold and brave vanguard of musicians who are not bogged down by rules or trying to fit in.

With his electronic dance sound, nifty moves and memorable voice, he's set apart from his peers and his fame is fast gaining momentum.

Just today, the 27-year-old releases his newest single We Are Growing, a rework of the 1986 song as performed by Margaret Singana (Mcingana) in the Shaka Zulu series.

"It is a slice of our history and an important part of the conversation we should have about people we must never forget. That song is my childhood's and I hope people will learn about Margaret Singana.

"I want to do that my whole career, retelling my generation about the great music we have. We are proud of who we are.

"I'm obsessed with Africans in space, technology or spirituality," he says.

That explains a lot why songs from his latest album Afrovision have a spacey feel about them - Zulu Skywalker and Bantu Space Odyssey, for example. The funky Boss Mode has cemented his place as the consummate performer. "I was depressed when I wrote it. I had to remind myself who I was. I love making music that's positive and feels like the sun rising in a dark place," he says.

Adding that, his music has themes of self-love and loving being black.