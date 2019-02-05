Legends want trustee out over stolen R8m - Bank roped in to track transaction

The board of trustees of the Living Legends Legacy Project is pushing to have one of its members expelled after the disappearance of R8m from its coffers.

In the minutes seen by Sowetan, the resolution was taken on January 29 after a letter was submitted on January 21 to the member suspected of stealing the money.

Some of the trustees present at the meeting were luminaries Letta Mbulu, Don Mattera, Peter Magubane and Dr Wally Serote.

The member has been suspended based on the information presented by FNB that implicated him as the person who made illegal transfers from the trust's bank account to a number of third party bank accounts without the permission of the other two signatories (Mbulu and Serote) or any other trustee.

The member was asked to explain the transfers but failed to respond before the deadline of January 29 and has not communicated with the board since.