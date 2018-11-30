PHOTOS | Miss Soweto 2018 finalists
The annual Miss Soweto 2018 finals will be held on the 1st of December 2018.
The highly anticipated final gala event will be the highlight before the end of a yearlong reign for Miss Soweto 2017 Busisiwe Mmtola.
The highly anticipated final gala event is scheduled to commence at 18:00 at the Soweto Theatre in Soweto where the Top 20 finalists will strut their stuff on the runway while vying for the judge’s votes. This year’s judges include Grace Mantjiu from Bona Magazine, Zinhle Mthembu from Clinix and Celebrity Chef, Lucia Mthiyane.
House and kwaito sensation Zakes Bantwini, will be the headline act on the night.
“We are looking forward to seeing all the finalists pulling all stops to become the next Miss Soweto. All the finalists have worked extremely hard to make it to the Top 20 and we are extremely proud of the fact that all the ladies are learning valuable lessons through the rehearsals and coaching sessions that have been put in place to ensure that they are equipped with the confidence to walk on stage with a huge crowd cheering them on”, says Celebrity Chef Lucia Mthiyane.