Chomee, traditional group fly SA flag high at Seychelles cultural festival

Dance queen and performer Chomee is walking tall after winning an award at the 2018 Festival Creole in Seychelles.

Born Thulisile Madihlaba, the music star, together with a local traditional group called Pale ya Rona, came second at the 33nd Festival Creole. The event featured 16 different countries that showcased their traditional dance performances, heritage, fashion and culture through a carnival. The event took place on Saturday at Mahe, Praslin and La Digue Islands in Seychelles.

Chomee told Sowetan that the South African group was made up of Tswana, Zulu and Tsonga traditional groups, adding that the winners were chosen based on creativity and innovation. She said her song Fly the Flag, which she composed for the Fifa World Cup in 2010, worked wonders for the SA team.

“Part of the carnival was to decorate a truck with South African colors. We had our own puppets just to make everything interesting. We were expected to showcase our culture and heritage through dance, and the response from the crowd was amazing,” she said.

She pointed out that everyone went to Creole Festival to have fun. “We never expected to win. But we told ourselves that we are just going to have fun. And when we left, we felt that we have done our job. Winning in such an event is a big achievement for South Africa.

“It was a wonderful experience and unique experience for me as a musician. We have learned a lot as a group and, if we get another opportunity to represent the country, we will do well.”