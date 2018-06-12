Down and out thanks to promoters - Chomee says it's tough without a male boss

Purring urban siren Chomee has revealed that she is going through hard times - thanks to abuse and exploitation by music promoters.

Chomee, who left Arthur Mafokate's stable 999 Music about two years ago, alleged that music promoters owed her hundreds of thousands of rand in unpaid gigs and have refused to pay her.

The Jiva Sexy hit-maker also lambasted the promoters for treating female artists in the music industry like objects in an open letter she published on her social media pages last night.

"I am writing this letter to try and get them to realize times are hard for me and I need to survive to support my family. I am writing this letter out of frustration as a young female artist.

"I entered this business as a young dancer and was lucky to find a caring mentor who assisted me after realizing I had no money to further my studies. Then in 2010 my management allowed me to start taking bookings separate from the ones they got me, for as long as I informed them on time so as to avoid double bookings.