Lynch defends title in 30 minutes

30 October 2018 - 12:07
Smack Down women's champion Becky Lynch beat Charlotte Flair to retain her title on Sunday night.

Patience Bambalele
in New York

Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title on Sunday night when she defeated Charlotte Flair in a WWE Last Woman Standing March.

The match took place at NYCB LIVE, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York, as part of the first-ever pay-per-view Women's Evolution match. After 30 intense minutes, the crowd-pleasing Lynch emerge victorious.

The match was very tense with both ladies matching each other in terms of strength and tricks.

Historic moment for female wrestlers

The female entertainers have pointed out that the Evolution match will prove that women are as equally talented and entertaining as males.
1 day ago

Flair had innovative offence tactics but she was matched. Flair stood up when everyone thought she was finished. For many critics, the two women delivered one of the best matches in years.

Both had to utilise tables, chairs and step ladders to overpower each other. In another match, Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella in a RAW Women's Championship. In a highly energetic match, Rousey, an undisputed champion, took 15 minutes to win.

