Lynch defends title in 30 minutes

Patience Bambalele

in New York

Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title on Sunday night when she defeated Charlotte Flair in a WWE Last Woman Standing March.

The match took place at NYCB LIVE, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York, as part of the first-ever pay-per-view Women's Evolution match. After 30 intense minutes, the crowd-pleasing Lynch emerge victorious.

The match was very tense with both ladies matching each other in terms of strength and tricks.