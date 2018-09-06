New NSFAS administrator right person for the job.

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator Randall Carolissen and his team are doing a great job since his appointment by minister of higher education and training Naledi Pandor a month ago.

His appointment was viewed by many as a setback because of the scheme's chairperson Sizwe Nxasana's sudden resignation, which was seen as untenable.

If truth be told, NSFAS has funds, and it is there for everyone to witness by the work done so far.

Students have been getting their confirmation for funding, which had been a serious concern, and the new applications for 2019 were launched this week. This confirms that capable and dedicated people have been appointed to serve indigent students.

Lesego Shabangu, Soshanguve