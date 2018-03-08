PHOTOS | Local stars rock 'Five Fingers for Marseilles' premiere

The much-anticipated local western film Five Fingers for Marseilles had its star-studded South African premiere at The Market Theatre, Johannesburg, as part of the ongoing RapidLion film festival.

Stars such as Vuyo Dabula, Mduduzi Mabaso, Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, Warren Masemola, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi and Hamilton Dhlamini walked the red carpet.

Generations: The Legacy and the film’s lead actor Dabula looked the part in a rugged all-black ensemble that played homage to both western and Black Panthers style.

“I wanted to actual wear this to the Black Panther première, but I couldn’t make it. So I’m kind of fulfilling that," Dabula pointed out.

"But it does have a renegade-soldier-apocalyptic feel to it. That’s the theme and the beret is all Black Panther.”

Rhythm City star Mabaso said he couldn’t believe that he was part of South Africa’s first western-inspired film.

“I’m excited because I still cannot believe that it’s me starring in a western film and something that has not been done around the African continent,” he gushed.

The film opens in cinemas nationwide on 06 April.