Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has joined hundreds of South Africans in paying tribute to veteran actor David Phetoe‚ describing him as the perfect gentleman and a giant of the industry‚ who will forever be remembered for the way he entertained a nation looking for hope and joy.

David died at the age of 85 on Thursday‚ just hours after being admitted to hospital. His family said he had been sick prior to his death.

David was known for his roles on 'Sgudi 'Snaysi‚ Cry the beloved Country and as Paul Moroka on Generations.

He mentored several actors including Sello‚ with whom he acted on Generations.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Sello said he was heartbroken by the news of David's death.

"Papa Dave‚ that is what I called him‚ was the perfect gentleman. The perfect example of a gentleman. He was a man filled with love and humility. He was so caring and his death has left me speechless. He gave us all hope in a time when we were looking for joy. We think that men like Papa Dave will last forever so it is heartbreaking when they leave us."