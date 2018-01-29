Get your Seanamarena and isiColo ready, we’re going to watch Black Panther
The much-anticipated, Marvel’s Black Panther, is hitting local cinemas on 16 February.
Ster-Kinekor Theatres and SowetanLIVE are giving 9 lucky winners a chance to watch this Hollywood blockbuster about an African superhero in 3D on any day between the 16th and 23rd of February 2018.
About the film
T’Challa is king of Wakanda and returns home to find his sovereignty challenged by two long-time adversaries. Their conflict reaches global proportions.
Legendary South African actor, John Kani stars as T’Chaka, T’Challa’s father and his son, Atandwa Kani, plays a young T’Chaka in the film in flashback scenes. Connie Chiume, best known for her role as Mamokete in Rhythm City, plays the role of Mining Tribe Elder. The film contains scenes in Wakandian, actually isiXhosa, taught to Chadwick Boseman by John Kani.
Black Panther also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.
How to win
Simply fill in the competition form below for a chance to win.
