A lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) has been suspended for allegedly making derogatory racial remarks about protesting university workers.

The man‚ identified as engineering lecturer Dieter Hartmann‚ was alleged to have sent through an email in which he labelled the strikers as "monkeys".

"The lecturer will not be allowed onto the university’s campuses whilst the matter is being dealt with by the university’s transformation and employee relations offices‚ in line with the university’s rules‚ policies and procedures‚" said Wits University spokesperson Buhle Zuma.

"The university does not tolerate any form of prejudice and will ensure that the matter is addressed expeditiously‚" she added.

Hartmann allegedly sent the email while members of the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) were protesting for a wage increase at the institution last week.

In a screenshot of an email‚ posted on Twitter by Hosi‏ @Sochangane‚ Hartmann allegedly said: “Oh no. They’re singing outside my window now. Urgh. Monkeys. Biggest. Jungle. Connect the dots.”

Nehawu said it was infuriated over the purported remarks and hoped that the university would take action.