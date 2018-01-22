With 2019 polls on the horizon, expect all the parties to step up their charm drives

This year will be a very important political year. Everything political parties do will be done to convince us they deserve our votes next year.

When you see Cyril Ramaphosa talking about renewing vows, or when you see the EFF vandalising racist stores, you must know elections are coming. A party like the DA, battling to remove a mayor in an important metro, is shooting itself in the foot.

As they position themselves, our political parties know what is at stake. For the first time since 1994, the ANC faces the real possibility of not winning.

Even as it projects a confident face, the ANC is very scared. Members of the party know how damaged the image of their party is.

If you were to run a poll asking "is the ANC corrupt?" very few honest South Africans would say, "no".

The idea that you can get a job in a local municipality without political connections is as naive as the expectation of a tender by a black entrepreneur who is not a member of the so-called "Progressive Business Forum". Every South African now knows tenders and jobs have political eyes.

Given the broken promises of the past, few South Africans now believe the ANC can create jobs. In the early days of his government, Jacob Zuma used to promise five million jobs. When this did not happen, he introduced new shams called "job opportunities".