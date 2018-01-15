Khanyi Mbau named most honourable minister in Parliament
‘Reformed’ socialite joins government on home-grown comedy panel show
Khanyi Mbau made a surprise appearance in Parliament recently, taking home the title of most honourable minister for the day.
By Parliament, of course, we mean the set of Point of Order, where she was the special guest as the minister of champagne affairs.
Inspired by the shenanigans in the South African Parliament, Point of Order is a comedy panel show that allows the country’s top comedians and celebrity guests to talk politics like real MPs – perhaps with a little more sense and sensibility.
Appearing as Madam Speaker, 2017 Safta nominee and former Savanna Comics’ Choice Comic of the Year Tumi Morake introduced Mbau as the “singer, actress and reformed socialite”.
“The heat in here just went up by 20%,” said Morake, adding that Mbau was there to bring “more than a little bling to this ring”.
Mbau formed part of the government, alongside Nik Rabinowitz and Joey Rasdien. Their opposition came from comedians Sne Dladla, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane and Yaaseen Barnes, who immediately got the banter under way by quipping that Rabinowitz couldn’t join the standing ovation for Mbau because “he’s already standing”.
“If you asked most people to appear on TV with six of South Africa’s top comedians, who they knew were going to make jokes about them, the sane answer would be no,” says head writer Karen Jeynes. “But Khanyi didn’t hesitate and she was amazing.”
Mbau more than held her own. She weighed in on important debates like why flamingos stand on one leg (“It’s an Insta-pose”) and what language has the same word for “wife” and “handcuffs” (“Zulu … umfazi”- although the correct answer was technically Spanish). After Rasdien pointed out that the Spanish word for “skin” was “piel”, Mbau was the first to comment: “I like your piel. You have beautiful piel.”
Point of Order is produced by Both Worlds, best known for the two-time International Emmy nominee Puppet Nation, produced by ZANews. Thierry Cassuto, executive producer and founder at Both Worlds, says: “So many people are tuning in to the parliamentary channel for entertainment these days, we thought it was time the comedians were able to get their own back! Imagine QI but set in a mock SA Parliament – it's definitely a wild ride.”
Upcoming guests include DJ Fresh (January 15), Zapiro (January 22), Karl Ahari (January 29), Leanne Manas (February 5), Nikki Jackman (February 12), Cameron Dugmore (February 19), Mpho Osei-Tutu (February 26), Rebecca Davis (March 5), Lerato Tshabalala (March 12), Jeannie D (March 19), John Maytham (March 26), Mahendra Raghunath (March 26), Raenette Taljaard (April 9), Chester Missing (April 16), Phumzile van Damme (April 23) – and Tim Noakes (April 30), in an episode to diet for.
You can also expect to see all your favourite South African comedians, including Savanna Comics’ Choice winners Deep Fried Man, Loyiso Gola and Mark Banks.
Parlement Parlement, an Afrikaans version of Point of Order hosted by Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, is screening on kykNET.
