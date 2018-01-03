Nontombi Gwam‚ mother of three-year-old Latoya who died controversially on Christmas Eve in Ekurhuleni‚ says the toddler was a “gift from God”.

Gwam held a media briefing at her home in Daveyton‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on Wednesday to speak about the loss of her child.

“When I gave birth to her‚ my joy was lifted. I held her in my arms and I knew that she was a gift from God to me. She was a very happy‚ inquisitive child. She asked me many questions and she seemed to want to know about everything that was happening. I often wondered why she was so curious‚” she said.

“On different occasions‚ she even asked me what happens when people die. I could not answer that question. Now she knows better than me. I stand here before you‚ I am broken. My daughter lost her life because of the negligence of the paramedics. Not only that but the same paramedics assaulted me with an oxygen cylinder and my leg is fractured‚” she alleged.

“My child believed in God. Every time when she was praying she called the name of Jesus. She would say‚ my Jesus‚ my Jesus‚ my Jesus. She would do this even when playing with her friends. She also liked the song Uyalalela [by Hlengiwe Mhlaba]‚” Gwam explained.