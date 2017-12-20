Police expected to find a buried body when they saw fingers pushing up from the earth in KwaZulu-Natal on the North Coast.

What they didn’t expect‚ however‚ was a small child buried with the body.

A woman and a five-year-old girl were discovered on top of each other in a shallow grave in Desainagar‚ Tongaat‚ after a local man found blood on the path home on Monday.

The man contacted the Community Emergency Response Team‚ who arrived and followed the blood trail.

CERT chairperson Nazir Sadack said that the resident was walking home around midday when he noticed the blood.

The resident called CERT because the blood had not been there a few hours earlier and he suspected something sinister had happened.

“We walked through the bush and followed the blood trail to a spot where we assumed a scuffle had taken place‚” Sadack said.

He explained that the grass was pressed down and there was a lot of blood.

“We followed the blood trail off the path and into the bush‚ where we found what looked like a grave.”