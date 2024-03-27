Safeguard your money against fraud this Easter

Adriaanzen gives tips to help you stay financially secure:
Secure online transactions: When booking flights, accommodation or activities online, ensure you use secure websites with https encryption. Avoid making payments or sharing sensitive information on unsecured platforms or public WiFi networks, as these are vulnerable to hackers. Never do internet banking in public areas such as internet cafés, as you never know what software may have been loaded that may compromise your transactions.
Watch out for scams and schemes: Opportunistic criminals have no Easter vibe chill. Don’t fall for offers that are available at a very low price. If it seems to be too good to be true, it usually is. Shopping for cheap online specials can be an expensive mistake. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Monitor bank accounts: Regularly monitor your bank accounts for suspicious activity, including unauthorised transactions or unusual withdrawals. Set up account alerts to receive notifications of any transactions above a certain threshold, enabling you to detect potentially fraudulent activity early on.
Use trusted payment methods: Opt for credit cards or secure payment gateways offering fraud monitoring and chargeback facilities.
Watch out for phishing attempts: Be cautious when responding to unsolicited emails, text messages, or phone calls requesting personal or financial information. Cybercriminals often use phishing tactics to trick individuals into divulging sensitive data, so be vigilant and verify the legitimacy of any communication before sharing information.
It is important to remember that financial institutions have your personal details and will never ask you for your confidential information either telephonically, via email or a text and you must not entertain anyone who asks for these.
Update security software: Keep devices like smartphones, laptops and tablets equipped with up-to-date security software and firewalls. Make sure that the software loaded onto your PC is correctly licensed. Update your operating system and browser with the latest patches. Regular updates will provide you with enhanced protection.
Protect personal information: Be mindful of the information you share on social media platforms, especially regarding travel plans or holiday photos. Avoid disclosing sensitive details such as your home address, itinerary, live location or financial status.
Secure personal devices: Treat your mobile device the same way you would treat your bank card. Implement security measures such as passwords, PINs or biometric authentication to secure access to your devices. Never enable the passwords saving app for your banking credentials, as it will store your banking login details. Enable remote tracking and wiping features to locate and erase data in case your device is lost or stolen during your travels.
Safeguard your money against fraud this Easter
Protect your financial information as cybercrimes rise in SA
Image: 123RF/winnond
The excitement that comes with the holidays is not without people letting their gut down.
From clicking on unverified links to falling for unbelievably lower prices on certain goods and punching in their banking details to get the non-existent deals.
Then there are people who give out their confidential information on the phone or in writing to persons claiming they are from a bank.
Don’t let this be you these Easter holidays. In fact, never ever.
African Bank group COO Darryl Adriaanzen says taking preventative measures to safeguard your financial information is essential as SA faces a rise in cybercrimes.
“As Easter approaches, families across South Africa are gearing up for a well-deserved break – their first long holiday since the festive season. Many plan exciting trips to spend time with loved ones, explore new destinations, or simply unwind. However, amid the holiday excitement, prioritising financial safety is crucial, especially with the recent surge in cybercrimes,” says Adriaanzen.
“Statistics reveal a 24% increase in digital banking fraud in 2022, with stolen funds exceeding R740m. These figures underscore the pressing need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard personal and financial information in an increasingly digitised landscape."
Adriaanzen urges everyone to be vigilant when conducting online transactions, to always double-check their credentials and ensure that their devices are secure.
Adriaanzen says you should regularly review your bank statements to check for any suspicious activity.
“By following these guidelines, you can reduce the risk of falling victim to cybercrimes and protect your finances while enjoying your Easter getaway with your family. Remember, vigilance and proactive measures are key to ensuring a safe and secure travel experience in today's digital age.
“As you prepare to explore, unwind and create memorable experiences this Easter, we… remind you of the importance of not just safeguarding your finances against fraud but also managing them wisely. Whether you're journeying far or staying close to home, maintaining a healthy financial balance is the key to a stress-free holiday.”
Ensure you don’t buy what you can’t afford, land in debt
