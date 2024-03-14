As the world gears up for a greener future, the transition towards more sustainable vehicles is accelerating. While the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa has been slower than in other markets, 2023 brought a 132% increase in used sales.
That’s according to the 2023 AutoTrader Car Industry Report, which sheds light on this increasingly important sector. For instance, it reveals there was increased interest in used EVs, with a 40% year-on-year growth in advert views — most likely driven primarily by the introduction of attractive and more affordable new models.
A total of 332 used EVs were sold in South Africa last year. In keeping with the fact that EV adoption in South Africa only gained momentum recently, these vehicles were not long in the tooth, with an average age of three years and an average mileage of just 19,067km. Well-heeled buyers snapped them up; the average sales price was R1,182,154.
For the first time, the BMW i3 was beaten to the top spot on the list of South Africa’s 10 most-sold used EVs: the Volvo XC40 claimed 21.2% of the market compared to the i3’s 19.2%. The latter is still the only model on the list with an average sold price under R600,000, though thanks to its higher average age and mileage.
EVs will have a crucial role in bringing down the automotive industry’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, particularly if renewable energy sources can be integrated into a national network of EV charging infrastructure.
Used EV sales in SA increase by 132%: these are the top sellers
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
AutoTrader CEO George Mieniepoints out that the rise in the prominence of these “green” vehicles will unquestionably swell the used EV industry.
“Interest in used EV models will also increase further as more models become available, charging infrastructure improves, and the government supports a shift towards a sustainable motor industry,” he says.
The first promising signs came in December, when trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel released a white paper laying out an EV road map for transitioning the auto industry to a dual production platform balancing EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle production and consumption by 2035.
Fast forward to February 2024, when minister of finance Enoch Godongwana proposed the introduction of an investment allowance to encourage the production of EVs in South Africa. This will allow producers to claim 150% of qualifying investment spending on electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles in the first year.
“In addition to incentives, the government has also reprioritised R964m over the medium term to support the transition to EVs. Though these are all positive steps forward, it is disappointing to not see more translate from the white paper into the budget speech for consumers,” says Mienie.
