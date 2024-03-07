×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money

Stellantis to invest $6bn in Brazil by 2030

By Reuters - 07 March 2024 - 09:45
Stellantis, which owns brands such as Fiat, Peugeot, Citroen, also said it plans to produce an electric vehicle in the country, though it did not give a timeline.
Stellantis, which owns brands such as Fiat, Peugeot, Citroen, also said it plans to produce an electric vehicle in the country, though it did not give a timeline.
Image: Supplied

Carmaker Stellantis will invest 30-billion reais (R114.3bn) in Brazil between 2025 and 2030, it said on Wednesday, aiming to launch over 40 new cars and introduce hybrid-flex vehicles in the country.

The investment, announced shortly after a meeting between company executives and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, comes as the government tries to reignite the country's industry.

Other carmakers, such as GM, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Toyota had already announced investments in the country.

Among Stellantis' plans for Latin America's largest economy is adding electrification technology to its flex-fuel models, which run both on petrol and ethanol, CEO Carlos Tavares said in a press conference.

The company's next launch is scheduled for the second half of the year and will be a hybrid vehicle, he said.

Stellantis CEO’s total compensation jumps 56% to €36m in 2023

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares' total compensation in 2023 rose 56% to €36.49m (about R756.8m), the Italian-American carmaker with brands including ...
Business
2 weeks ago

Stellantis, which owns brands such as Fiat, Peugeot, Citroën, also said it plans to produce an electric vehicle in the country, though it did not give a timeline.

Tavares said the investment plan will follow Brazil's Mover automotive program rules, which is set to give tax breaks to automakers that invest in sustainability and establish new obligations to reduce the industry's environmental impact.

“It's a pragmatic and clever program”, he said. “This alignment of interests between Brazil's government and our company is essential”.

Stellantis, which owns three factories in the country, announced last month it was buying a controlling stake in Brazilian automotive services firm DPaschoal.

Brazil's government says automakers, including Chinese firms BYD and GWM, which had recently arrived in the country, have already announced a total 65.3-billion reais (R248.6bn) in investments in the country for the next few years.

121-year old Mercedes-Benz auctioned for record price

A 1903 Mercedes-Simplex 60HP “Roi des Belges” fetched $12.1m at Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island sale last weekend, becoming the most expensive ...
Business
1 day ago

Aston Martin annual losses narrow as prices hit record levels

Aston Martin's annual losses more than halved in 2023, coming in smaller than market expectations, after selling prices reached record levels as the ...
Business
1 week ago

Sasol reports 34% decline in half-year profit

Sasol reported on Monday a decline of 34% in half-year profit, mainly due to weaker oil and petrochemical prices and higher costs.
Business
1 week ago

Toyota extends shutdown of two production lines after emission test irregularities

Toyota Motor has extended until March 1 the shutdown of two production lines at two manufacturing plants run by a group of companies in Japan, it ...
Business
2 weeks ago

Xpeng signs partnership with UAE's Ali&Sons, eyes Italian market

China's Xpeng on Thursday said it has established a strategic partnership with UAE-based Ali&Sons and added Italy to its Europe plans, as the ...
Business
2 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court