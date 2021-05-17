Credit active consumers increase

Despite the financial woes posed by Covid-19, the number of SA credit active consumers has increased by 8.76% in 2021 compared to last year.



According to the Credit Bureau Monitor figures released in the fourth quarter (December 2020) credit bureaus currently hold records of 27.41m South Africans with at least 220,133 of them being in good standing – an increase of 15.93% compared to last year. ..