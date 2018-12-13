Court ruling keeps lid on microlenders' interest on short-term loans

If you take out a short-term loan, you can be charged a whopping 5% interest a month. But, this must reduce to 3% on all subsequent microloans taken in the same year.

This is in terms of regulations introduced by the department of trade and industry (DTI) and the National Credit Regulator under the National Credit Act to cap the cost of credit. They were challenged in the high court by Micro Finance South Africa (MFSA), an organisation representing most registered microlenders in SA.

Before the cap was introduced, microlenders could charge you as much as 60% interest a year on a short-term loan - a loan of no more than R8,000 repayable within six months. The cap effectively reduces the maximum to 48%.

MFSA argued that the reduction would, among others, drive microlenders out of business and consumers to unregistered loan sharks.

The high court originally ruled in favour of the MFSA.