Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to announce an investment in India of $2bn-$3bn (R38bn-R57bn), mainly for building a new factory, when he visits New Delhi next week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two sources familiar with the discussions said.
Musk will meet Modi on Monday during his India trip, when the billionaire is expected to unveil his plans to enter the world's third-largest auto market where electric car adoption is still in its infancy.
India's EV market is small but growing and dominated by local carmaker Tata. EVs made up just 2% of total car sales in 2023, but the government is targeting 30% of new cars to be EVs starting 2030.
Musk's visit comes as Tesla battles slowing sales in the major markets of the US and China, and has this week announced layoffs affecting 10% of its workforce.
Details of Musk's India visit are closely-guarded, with the CEO only publicly confirming on his social media platform X that he will meet Modi in India.
The two sources said Musk will likely give an investment figure for India without sharing details such as a timeline or an Indian state where the plant will be built.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
For years, Musk opposed India's high import taxes for EVs and lobbied for a change. India's government in March unveiled a new EV policy lowering import taxes to 15% from as high as 100% on some models if a carmaker invests at least $500m (R9.49bn) and sets up a factory.
Tesla has already started scouting for showroom space in New Delhi and Mumbai, and its Berlin factory is producing right-hand drive cars it aims to export to India starting later this year, Reuters has reported.
Musk is also likely to attend an event organised by the Indian government in New Delhi with space start-ups, the two sources said.
Musk owns US space company SpaceX.
Tesla's Musk likely to unveil $2bn-$3bn India investment during visit
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to announce an investment in India of $2bn-$3bn (R38bn-R57bn), mainly for building a new factory, when he visits New Delhi next week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two sources familiar with the discussions said.
Musk will meet Modi on Monday during his India trip, when the billionaire is expected to unveil his plans to enter the world's third-largest auto market where electric car adoption is still in its infancy.
India's EV market is small but growing and dominated by local carmaker Tata. EVs made up just 2% of total car sales in 2023, but the government is targeting 30% of new cars to be EVs starting 2030.
Musk's visit comes as Tesla battles slowing sales in the major markets of the US and China, and has this week announced layoffs affecting 10% of its workforce.
Details of Musk's India visit are closely-guarded, with the CEO only publicly confirming on his social media platform X that he will meet Modi in India.
The two sources said Musk will likely give an investment figure for India without sharing details such as a timeline or an Indian state where the plant will be built.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
For years, Musk opposed India's high import taxes for EVs and lobbied for a change. India's government in March unveiled a new EV policy lowering import taxes to 15% from as high as 100% on some models if a carmaker invests at least $500m (R9.49bn) and sets up a factory.
Tesla has already started scouting for showroom space in New Delhi and Mumbai, and its Berlin factory is producing right-hand drive cars it aims to export to India starting later this year, Reuters has reported.
Musk is also likely to attend an event organised by the Indian government in New Delhi with space start-ups, the two sources said.
Musk owns US space company SpaceX.
Toyota recalls, halts orders of Prius because of door handle fault
Plug-in hybrid cars are 350% thirstier than claimed: European Commission
BP's EV charging arm cuts jobs, reduces global ambitions
BYD hands top EV seller title back to Tesla after Q1 sales decline
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos