A pleasant companion for daily life
REVIEW | Kia Sportage CRDi a frugal family ace
Image: Supplied
Now in its fifth generation, the Kia Sportage is a veritable icon of the motoring world.
Its nameplate is well-established among buyers in the competitive C-segment sport-utility vehicle arena.
And although the emergence of attractively packaged (and priced) Chinese rivals has disrupted the category in some regards, many shoppers still hold the proven reputations of Kia and similar ilk quite dearly, greatly influencing their ultimate purchasing decision.
Under the skin, the Sportage is closely related to the Hyundai Tucson. You might have forgotten that Hyundai Motor Group is parent company to Kia.
But the Sportage is sufficiently differentiated with a more radical outward appearance and a similarly expressive cabin design versus the somewhat more conservative shades of the Tucson.
Both of these models are among the last-standing in the segment that still offer turbocharged-diesel engines. The Hyundai wields a 2.0-litre displacement while the unit in the Sportage CRDi is a 1.6-litre.
Last year, Kia introduced this derivative to the Sportage range following the release of the 1.6-litre turbocharged-petrol. We initially sampled the model in fully loaded GT-Line Plus trim, replete with all amenities, but last week we got to have a go with the more modest LX version.
Of course, the LX is also more modest in price versus its range-topping sibling. It starts at R655,995 while the CRDi GT-Line Plus is R783,995. The standard-issue warranty is five years with unlimited mileage. A six-year/90,000km service plan is also included.
Image: Supplied
Observers who are less attune to the model hierarchy are not going to easily tell that the LX is the base version of the range, from the outside anyway. Unless you parked side-by-side with the kitted GT-Line.
The LX wears subtler alloys, finished in silver, instead of the ornately-patterned black wheels on the GT-Line. Its garnishes are more demure, perhaps less fussy, according to some tastes.
On the insides, there are more obvious giveaways to its entry level status however. The seats are upholstered in a plain, dark fabric. There are five blank buttons on the gear selector panel. In the GT-Line these serve these operate the heated and ventilated seats and heated steering wheel.
While you still get a fully digitised cockpit, the instrument cluster has a seemingly more basic display than the top-tier version. Features such as wireless charging and a sunroof are also omitted.
Indeed there are many consumers who care less for such trappings. They will be pleased to know that the core quality of the LX remains as praiseworthy as it is in the GT-Line, in terms of fit and finish. You still get soft-touch materials, satin silver garnishes and inlays with an aluminum-like veneer.
On the specifications front, a reverse camera with rear park distance control is part of the deal, bolstered by cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitors.
The key fob offers remote starting, which would be especially useful during winter, where an engine warm-up will ensure occupants benefit from maximum cabin heater efficiency once they get into the vehicle. Boot space is a significant 571l and folding the seats yields an impressive 1,760l.
Yes, you can clearly tell that the 1.6 CRDi is a diesel motor on hearing its gruff start-up and characteristically rhythmic idling tone. Personally, the acoustics of an oil-burner are pleasing to the ear. But some critics may lament the tractor-like grumble.
By now the benefits of diesel in passenger car applications are well-known. And though diesel might be a dirty word in certain overseas markets, its usefulness and appeal still resonates in our market, particularly in light of burgeoning fuel prices.
Image: Supplied
A small capacity diesel allows motorists to go for much longer between fill-ups. The average consumption achieved during our 250km test drive, including highway and town driving, was 7.1l/100km.
And that was without being terribly judicious with accelerator inputs. You simply will not achieve better than that in the petrol version of the Sportage. Drive carefully and achieving figures in the 5l/100km and lower is not out of the question, on the open road.
In addition to excellent consumption, the diesel motor offers acceptable pull with its 100kW and 320Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 11.4 seconds. Power is shifted by a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic unit, driving the front wheels.
This vehicle is an ideal mile-muncher, happy to spend hours eating up freeway travel. Ground clearance is 170mm, so gravel roads can be negotiated in reasonable confidence, bolstered by plump 215/65/17 wheels.
If you can live without the frills, the Sportage CRDi in LX trim is a well-priced, well-built and frugal family vehicle that deserves a spot on your short-list.
