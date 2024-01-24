BUYING USED | A guide to the VW T-Cross

The T-Cross could also grow quite pricey when optioned-out. And in some cases, competitor products (of which there were many), seemed like better value, with even more generous lists of standard equipment, undercutting the Volkswagen in price.
Image: Supplied
In September 2019 Volkswagen launched the anticipated T-Cross in SA.
It was an eagerly awaited arrival as, until that point, the brand did not have a contender in the hotly contested B-segment crossover arena.
Based on the proven front-wheel drive underpinnings of the Volkswagen Polo, the T-Cross dialled a more adventurous streak into proceedings.
In addition to a markedly different appearance to the Polo, with a pumped-up stance and tough-looking cladding, the vehicle claimed a useful 180mm of ground clearance.
Clever touches included a sliding rear seat, which either allowed more legroom or boot space. Depending on model, luggage capacity ranges between 377l and 455l. Folding the rear seats opened up a handy 1,281l of space.
Although four-wheel drive was not offered, at the very least, this taller ride height would facilitate confident progress on gravel and a bit of extra assurance over potholed streets. Occupants also benefited from elevated seat positioning, versus that of the Polo.
Image: Supplied
At launch it was available initially with a 1.0 TSI (85kW/200Nm), coupled exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic (DSG) packing seven forward gears.
A 1.5 TSI joined in the first quarter of 2020. It too was sold only with the DSG, delivering 110kW/250Nm.
It was made available solely in standalone R-Line trim. Not to be confused with the regular R-Line fitment that could be added as an optional extra to the lower models on the hierarchy.
In the second quarter of 2020 came the lesser-powered, five-speed manual version of the 1.0 TSI motor, producing 70kW/175Nm. This pairing was offered only in Comfortline flavour. Volkswagen had intended to sell a basic Trendline version of the model, but this never materialised.
The grade walk consisted of the Comfortline, Highline and R-Line.
Basic kit in the Comfortline comprises 16-inch Belmont alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors, electric windows at the front and rear, height and lumbar adjustable driver and passenger seats, a tyre pressure monitor, 6.5-inch Composition infotainment system and a driver fatigue warning.
You also get black roof rails, front fog lights, leather multi-function steering wheel, multi-function instrument cluster display, front and rear park distance control and cruise control.
The Highline adds a more contoured, sportier seat design, wireless smartphone charging, driving profile selections, climate control, LED headlamps, a more advanced infotainment system with Volkswagen’s App-Connect functionality, rounded off with 18-inch Cologne wheels.
Image: Supplied
Taking things to a more exciting level was the R-Line, which served a more exuberant styling package, rolling on 18-inch Nevada alloys. Inside, it had the Active Info Display digital instrument cluster as standard.
Six airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and ISOFIX mounting points were standard across the board.
Of course, being a Volkswagen, there was a comprehensive list of optional items.
On the safety front, you could pay extra for a front assist area monitoring systems, lane-keep assistant, adaptive cruise control, semi-autonomous parking assistant, blind-spot detection and lane-change assist.
There were numerous other convenience and aesthetic-enhancing extras to be had. New in September 2019, pricing started off at R334,600 (1.0 TSI Comfortline DSG); the 1.0 TSI Highline DSG cost R365,500 and the 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG came in at R403,500.
The standard-issue warranty and service plan was of a three-year/120,000km and three-year/45,000km duration respectively.
Comments from the press were generally favourable. Journalists praised the sturdy on-road feel of the T-Cross, which stayed true to the expected Volkswagen textures.
The turbocharged-petrol motors were punchy, while few criticisms could be levelled at the sharp-witted DSG. When the manual arrived, positive words were written about its ease-of-use, noted as a complementary presence to the zesty 1.0 TSI.
But there were gripes raised regarding interior plushness. Yes, it was all tightly screwed together in a way typical of the brand. Although the plastics were of a much harder quality than experienced in the Polo. There were no soft-touch, squishy surfaces.
Image: Supplied
The T-Cross could also grow quite pricey when optioned-out. And in some cases, competitor products (of which there were many), seemed like better value, with even more generous lists of standard equipment, undercutting the Volkswagen in price.
Still, the T-Cross became a resounding success for Volkswagen. In October 2019, the brand said it was the third best-selling model in the line-up, with 1,132 units recorded.
In 2024, as the T-Cross is set to be upgraded, its sales have somewhat dwindled but remain relatively healthy, considering it is a five-year-old model in run-out phase.
In December, Volkswagen reported 378 units. It ranked 27 on a list of 30 top-selling new cars. Ahead of it in 26th place was the Suzuki Baleno (399 units) and behind it, the Volkswagen Amarok in 28th place with 358 units. So what issues can you expect with the T-Cross? We spoke to Yoshen Maistry, owner of RMI-approved service centre Dark Artz, specialising in Audi and Volkswagen, among other German brands.
It so happened that Maistry was looking for a T-Cross himself recently, but decided that the compacted dimensions and boot would prove limiting long-term – so opted for a T-Roc instead. This is what he had to tell us about his observations on the T-Cross.
He noted recalls for faulty instrument cluster software and incorrectly fitted curtain airbag units.
If you are buying your pre-owned T-Cross from a Volkswagen dealer, you would be able to request a print-out of the maintenance history, which would include details of recall campaigns effected on the vehicle.
In reference to the instrument cluster issue, we once tackled a particular Consumer Watch case involving an owner whose T-Cross had persistent electronic glitches – including an odometer that reset unprompted and an automatic start-stop system that gave problems. Read about that here.
According to Maistry, the DQ200-MQB dry-clutch transmission (the DSG unit) is a major issue with reliability and he has seen units failing with vehicles under 60,000km.
“A client had clutches replaced under warranty at under 45,000km, the mechatronics unit is still susceptible to failure, an aftermarket repairer can repair these at under R25,000, labour inclusive, whilst the agents will quote over R35,000 for the unit alone,” he said.
Image: Supplied
“Thus, an aftermarket warranty is highly recommended if keeping this upon expiration of the manufacturer warranty.”
Maistry also criticised the quality of materials, adding that irritating squeaks and rattles developing over extended time and mileage is not uncommon.
On the plus-side, he praised the second-hand value aspect, low fuel economy, performance-to-price ratio and attractive styling.
As always, follow basic protocol when buying a pre-owned vehicle. Conduct a thorough inspection (or enlist the help of an expert); insist on seeing the maintenance history, ask to see the Dekra report and put your queries in writing, regarding the accident history and other aspects relating to the past of the vehicle.
For true peace of mind you are likely better off, in terms of recourse and overall experience, approaching the pre-owned section of an authorised, manufacturer-aligned dealership.
Image: Supplied
Now, what can you expect to pay for a decent Volkswagen T-Cross? We checked the pre-owned listings from certified Volkswagen dealerships and singled-out five.
1.
YEAR: 2020
DERIVATIVE: 1.0 TSI Comfortline manual with R-Line kit
MILEAGE: 120,000km
PRICE: R288,995
2.
YEAR: 2019
DERIVATIVE: 1.0 TSI Comfortline manual
MILEAGE: 80,000km
PRICE: R289,900
3.
YEAR: 2019
DERIVATIVE: 1.0 TSI Highline DSG
MILEAGE: 83,052km
PRICE: R304,900
4.
YEAR: 2022
DERIVATIVE: 1.0 TSI Comfortline DSG
MILEAGE: 16,483km
PRICE: R379,996
5.
YEAR: 2023
DERIVATIVE: 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG
MILEAGE: 16,613km
PRICE: R429,000km
For reference, new pricing (January 2024) for the Volkswagen T-Cross begins at R399,00 for the 1.0 TSI Comfortline manual. The DSG is R456,100. R497,000 is what the Highline will set you back. And the top-tier 1.5 TSI R-Line costs R541,900.
Sowetan Motoring recently conducted an extended-term test with the T-Cross, over the period of a month. Read our reports here.
