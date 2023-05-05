Call for nominations to join the Agricultural Research Council

The Agricultural Research Council is a premier science institution that conducts research with partners, develops human capital and fosters innovation to support and develop the agricultural sector.

The term of office of members of the Agricultural Research Council will expire at the end of June 2023.

Thoko Didiza, the minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, hereby invites people, stakeholders, the premier of each province, as well as the portfolio and select committees responsible for agriculture, land reform and rural development in parliament, to provide her with the names of people to be considered for appointment as members of the Agricultural Research Council.

In terms of the provisions of the Agricultural Research Act (Act No. 86 of 1990), the nominees shall be considered for appointment by virtue of their knowledge and experience of agriculture, marketing, the training of agriculturalists and veterinarians, business and financial management, the law, the environment, rural development, or research, development or technology transfer in the field of agriculture.

No person falling within the categories described in section 9 (5) of the act shall qualify for nomination or appointment to the council.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizen, qualifications/study verification as well as previous employment verification and financial asset/record check).

The following documents must accompany each nomination:

A detailed curriculum vitae; Written acceptance of the nomination by the nominee; ID copy; and Documentary proof of all qualifications.

Nominations, marked for the attention of M van Rooyen, must be sent to: Chief director: executive support services, department of agriculture, land reform and rural development, Private Bag X250, Pretoria, 0001.

The deadline for nominations is May 19 2023.

Correspondence will be limited to successful candidates.

For enquiries, contact M van Rooyen on 012-319-6907 or email MarionVR@dalrrd.gov.za

This article was sponsored by the Agricultural Research Council.