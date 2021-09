Continued support for women moving SA forward

Sheila Galloway, founder and CEO of the Utho Group of companies and an infrastructure structuring specialist who has worked with and advised both private and public sector organisations implementing infrastructure projects across Africa, pointed out that infrastructure developments such as the Gautrain rapid rail network is what drives economies forward. However, in addition to providing services they also need to set themselves socioeconomic development targets.

In SA one of the biggest problems around infrastructure projects traditionally has been a lack of monitoring and evaluating to ensure projects meet their socioeconomic development commitments and obligations outlined at the outset, she revealed.

In this respect, she said, Gautrain has been remarkably successful. Galloway has been integrally involved in monitoring and measuring Gautrain’s development targets since 2007. Not only has the concessionaire had a very positive attitude towards meetings its targets but it has taken on more obligations around women, the youth and disabled than was originally required. “In this respect Gautrain is not a typical organisation,” she said.

Panellist Zanele Potelwa, the first woman to anchor her own show solo on 5FM, says many industries still need to make space for women.

Women play a critical role in SA’s economy. All three the panel members have achieved significant success in their chosen fields, though the industries in which they operate have traditionally been male dominated. They agreed that to get a seat at the table requires that women have the requisite training and qualifications. Once in the workplace they said women need to support and encourage other women in their career journeys. Women need to embrace their femininity, stop comparing themselves to others and instead, celebrate what makes them unique, they said.