Mercedes-Benz partners up with SSAB for fossil fuel-free steel
Swedish steelmaker SSAB said on Wednesday it had partnered with Daimler's Mercedes-Benz to introduce fossil fuel-free steel into vehicle production, with prototype parts for body shells planned for next year.
SSAB plans to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale in 2026, using the Hybrit (Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology) system to replace coking coal, traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with electricity and hydrogen.
Green steel venture Hybrit is created and owned by SSAB, Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall and Swedish miner LKAB.
Mercedes-Benz expects that by 2039 its new passenger car fleet will become carbon dioxide-neutral along the entire value chain.
SSAB had in June partnered with Volvo Cars to jointly explore the development of fossil-free steel for use in the automotive industry.
