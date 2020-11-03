Incubator makes Mhlonitshwa a respectable man

A partnership between small-scale farmers and farmer incubator Ukhanyo Farmer Development, has helped Mveleli Mhlonitshwa, 38, turn his 30-hectare small-holder farming project into a commercial farm.

Mhlonitshwa sells maize to feedlots, animal feed producing companies and his local community.

Mhlonitshwa’s farm is situated in the Upper Tabase village in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. He says that Ukhanyo Farmer Development has helped improve the productivity of his farming activities by supporting him with production inputs as well as mentorship.

The incubator supported Mhlonitshwa with seeds, fertilizers and machinery to grow his farm.

Mhlonitshwa, who started as a small-scale farmer in 2011, is now harvesting about 8.6 tons per hectare of maize. “When I started farming, I was harvesting about four tons per hectare,” he says.

The Ukhanyo Farmer Development incubator is a 36-member strong business that helps subsistence and small-scale farmers grow into commercial farmers. The incubator is made up of 32 women; more than 30 young people and operates in the Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and Amathole district municipalities of the Eastern Cape.