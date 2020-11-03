Muso is high on new album and mood of impending change in US politics

Aloe Blacc rides wave of optimism

American musician Aloe Blacc has always championed a cause, whether it’s through his music or impressive philanthropic work. So the 41-year-old soul singer doesn’t hold back when I ask him about the political climate in the US with Election Day coming up tomorrow.



I connect with Blacc – renowned for hits I Need a Dollar, The Man and Wake Me Up – over a Zoom video call that has countless technical glitches...