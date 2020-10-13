Tsholo doing roaring trade in fashion design

Quitting corporate job a blessing in disguise

After years of working in the corporate world and pursuing fashion designing as a side hustle, Pumla Tsholo took a leap of faith by quitting her daily job in February, just a month before lockdown, and has no regrets whatsoever.



When Tsholo left her hometown Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape, she knew that her lifelong dream lay in styling garments but could not further her dream yet because she did not have enough information about the entry requirement for the course...