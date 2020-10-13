Business

Company secures partnership with giant Skynet SA

Droppa makes inroads in courier, fleet industry

13 October 2020 - 09:05

A 100% locally owned company is breaking new ground in the courier and fleet industry.

Droppa, a local innovator's on-demand courier and fleet hire e-hailing app company, has secured a partnership with global courier giant Skynet South Africa...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Visual investigations: How a ranger tracked the alleged Table Mountain 'killing ...
Brendin Horner's death: What we know so far
X