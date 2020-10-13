Company secures partnership with giant Skynet SA
Droppa makes inroads in courier, fleet industry
A 100% locally owned company is breaking new ground in the courier and fleet industry.
Droppa, a local innovator's on-demand courier and fleet hire e-hailing app company, has secured a partnership with global courier giant Skynet South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.