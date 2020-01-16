Business

SAA selling nine Airbus planes and 15 spare engines - tender document

By Reuters - 16 January 2020 - 15:30
SAA is looking for buyers for nine of its Airbus aircraft and 15 engines.
SAA has put up for sale nine of its Airbus aircraft, according to a tender document seeking proposals from interested buyers that was seen by Reuters on Thursday.

SAA, which was placed in a form of bankruptcy protection late last year, is selling the Airbus A340-300s and A340-600s as well as 15 spare engines, the document said.

