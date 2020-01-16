Make sure your stokvel is covered this year

More than 11.5m South Africans are members of roughly 800,000 stokvel groups. About 25% of these groups are burial societies, and most of them are self-underwritten. While stokvels are an excellent way to save together and help each other during times of need, they can run into problems.

Money issues can render groups unable to pay out the benefits they promise. That means members may not receive the funds they need to cover loved ones’ funerals. Choosing the right partner for your stokvel is the best protection against this.

Mizi Mtshali, CEO of National Stokvel Association of South Africa (Nasasa) Financial Services notes that to make sure that your burial society pays out what it promises, it's important for the stokvel you join to be underwritten. The burial society should have a bigger organisation backing it, by taking on its liability and guaranteeing payment in case of loss. This is achieved through a group insurance policy with a trustworthy institution.

Sanlam and Nasasa launched Nasasa Financial Services in October 2019 to cater to the financial services needs of stokvel groups and members. Nasasa has been in existence for more than 30 years, offering regulatory protection and benefits to its members. Sanlam is more than 101 years old and a leading insurer in SA. The partnership between these trusted organisations delivers a superior service at the best price.