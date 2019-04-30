Developer scores in Jozi CBD revival

Nomathemba Kubheka registered Milzet Consulting almost two decades ago in honour of her mother who had brought her up with her three siblings.

Today Milzet is a great success story for women in the property development and consulting space.

Milzet Consulting, which also runs a training academy, was one of the companies acknowledged by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba when he awarded 24 properties for redevelopment in the inner city.

Milzet Consulting previously made bids for many properties but won just three - in Turffontein, Berea and Fairview.

The properties will be refurbished and then provide for commercial space at the bottom and mixed residential units on the upper floors.