Developer scores in Jozi CBD revival
Nomathemba Kubheka registered Milzet Consulting almost two decades ago in honour of her mother who had brought her up with her three siblings.
Today Milzet is a great success story for women in the property development and consulting space.
Milzet Consulting, which also runs a training academy, was one of the companies acknowledged by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba when he awarded 24 properties for redevelopment in the inner city.
Milzet Consulting previously made bids for many properties but won just three - in Turffontein, Berea and Fairview.
The properties will be refurbished and then provide for commercial space at the bottom and mixed residential units on the upper floors.
The property in Berea is in a piece of open land which Milzet Consulting will develop from scratch and turn into student accommodation.
CEO Kubheka said yesterday Milzet has been doing a lot of facilities management and development since its formation, hence the bid.
"We've done a lot of renovations of properties in the CBD. We were familiar with the space," she said.
"I would definitely encourage other black-owned companies to utilise this opportunity.
"It is the first time that a project of this magnitude gets advertised, adjudicated and awarded. I did not have to know the mayor [to be a winning bidder]."
Johannesburg Property Company yesterday said all 10 companies were black-owned and that three of them were owned by women.
In December 2016, Mashaba announced his plans to rejuvenate the inner city. Eighty-four properties were released for redevelopment in July last year and the tender process for these properties closed on February 28. A total of 171 bids were received. The 84 properties were then consolidated to 35 developments, 24 of which were allocated yesterday.